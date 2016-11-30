Today is my birthday, but it's not a particularly joyous one. First I'm up here all alone with no one to celebrate with. It's also been a tough year. Last year on this day, I found out that one of my dearest friends had died in a car wreck the night before. It's been a year of depression and anxiety. Just when I thought I was doing better, my last grandparent, Granny, died. It's certainly been a year of heartache.
I do not know what this year brings. I have hope that it will bring a good companion into my life. I have hope that it will be a year of less depression and anxiety. I have hope that I will be able to lose some weight. I have hope that I can get my life back onto a track of happiness. A year ago, I was on that track of happiness and i got severely derailed, but things are looking up. I have hope that they will continue to look up.
By the way, I turn 39 today. This is my last year in my 30s. What will the future hold?
8 comments:
Happy Birthday, from Brazil!
Happy birthday. Many more. I know things will improve. Keep your head up. Every good wish.
What will the future hold? My wish is that your future holds all the promise of new beginnings whether with a companion, desired weight loss, or less depression and anxiety. You've had two devastating losses and will feel the pain for some time. But Joe, each day is a new chance for happiness. Let yourself be ready and open for it. Love and hugs. <3
Happy birthday and don't worry, the future will be better now you're in a state more liberal. More, you have a nice job to fulfill any goals you're up to.
For celebrating, the Campus club in Montreal could help you to light the day...
Happy birthday from Canada! xoxox
Happy Birthday! Please be proud of all you've accomplished in the last year! Baby steps!
Happy Birthday, Sweetheart! I hope the next year is full of life, love and happiness! You deserve it!!
Birthday greetings!
I hope this day marks a year of new beginnings, continued courage and patience with yourself. Your blog shows you to be a thoughtful, faith-filled and generous person; I wish for you the blessing of having that companion come into your life.
Peace,
