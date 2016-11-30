Wednesday, November 30, 2016

My Birthday



Today is my birthday, but it's not a particularly joyous one. First I'm up here all alone with no one to celebrate with. It's also been a tough year. Last year on this day, I found out that one of my dearest friends had died in a car wreck the night before. It's been a year of depression and anxiety. Just when I thought I was doing better, my last grandparent, Granny, died. It's certainly been a year of heartache.

I do not know what this year brings. I have hope that it will bring a good companion into my life. I have hope that it will be a year of less depression and anxiety. I have hope that I will be able to lose some weight. I have hope that I can get my life back onto a track of happiness. A year ago, I was on that track of happiness and i got severely derailed, but things are looking up. I have hope that they will continue to look up.

By the way, I turn 39 today. This is my last year in my 30s. What will the future hold?
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
8 comments:

Nick said...

Happy Birthday, from Brazil!

November 30, 2016 at 11:03 AM
Anonymous said...

Happy birthday. Many more. I know things will improve. Keep your head up. Every good wish.

November 30, 2016 at 12:15 PM
Susan said...

What will the future hold? My wish is that your future holds all the promise of new beginnings whether with a companion, desired weight loss, or less depression and anxiety. You've had two devastating losses and will feel the pain for some time. But Joe, each day is a new chance for happiness. Let yourself be ready and open for it. Love and hugs. <3

November 30, 2016 at 1:20 PM
JiEL said...

Happy birthday and don't worry, the future will be better now you're in a state more liberal. More, you have a nice job to fulfill any goals you're up to.

For celebrating, the Campus club in Montreal could help you to light the day...

November 30, 2016 at 1:44 PM
Anonymous said...

Happy birthday from Canada! xoxox

November 30, 2016 at 4:27 PM
Anonymous said...

Happy Birthday! Please be proud of all you've accomplished in the last year! Baby steps!

November 30, 2016 at 7:27 PM
Marsha said...

Happy Birthday, Sweetheart! I hope the next year is full of life, love and happiness! You deserve it!!

November 30, 2016 at 8:59 PM
Mr. Carpenter said...

Birthday greetings!
I hope this day marks a year of new beginnings, continued courage and patience with yourself. Your blog shows you to be a thoughtful, faith-filled and generous person; I wish for you the blessing of having that companion come into your life.
Peace,

November 30, 2016 at 11:00 PM

