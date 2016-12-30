Back in Alabama

I made it back to Alabama at about 8:30 last night. The National World War II Museum took longer than I had expected. It was extremely crowded and took about 3 hours to go through and that was going through fairly quickly. If I'd waited to see all the films and did all the interactive stuff, it would have taken all day. As it was, I was in a hurry to get back home, plus it was after lunch before I even made it through the line to get in. Needless to say, I was hungry when I got out of there. And while New Orleans is renowned for their food, I was in no mood to fight NOLA traffic and parking to eat in town, so I drove to Slidell and ate there.
I made a few stops on my way home. I'm looking to buy an Apple Watch Series 2, but all the Best Buy's are sold out and I can't seem to find anywhere else that has them. I stopped in four or five Best Buy's stores between Louisiana and home. Nothing.
Finally though, after I stopped a few times for gas and to eat dinner, I made it back to my aunt's house. I was exhausted. So I just went to bed early.
