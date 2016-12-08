Yesterday, I gave a presentation on Pearl Harbor, which went exceedingly well. I was happy to have a World War II veteran there to view the presentation. Tonight, I have another event; I will be serving as host to a book discussion. The book to be discussed is Doris Kearns Goodwin's No Ordinary Time. An incredibly detailed book, No Ordinary Time tells the story of Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt and the American Homefront during World War II.
A compelling chronicle of a nation and its leaders during the period when modern America was created. With an uncanny feel for detail and a novelist's grasp of drama and depth, Doris Kearns Goodwin brilliantly narrates the interrelationship between the inner workings of the Roosevelt White House and the destiny of the United States. Goodwin paints a comprehensive, intimate portrait that fills in a historical gap in the story of our nation under the Roosevelts.
1 comment:
That is one incredibly distracting photograph to go along with your post. :)
Post a Comment