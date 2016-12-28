Cajun Country

I'm down in the bayou as they say. I'm visiting my best friend in Louisiana for a couple of days. I'll head back to Alabama on Thursday. It's a long drive down but the traffic was mostly good.
On my way down I listened to Heidi Cullinan's Short Stay. It's part of the Love Lessons series and was pretty good. If you've read and liked the rest of the series, you'll like this one too.
Now that male is definitely "Best Friend" material!! Tell him you have others who are available to be his "best friend" as well....Know you will enjoy Nawlins and all other places there...
