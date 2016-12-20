Christmas Bells
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1807 - 1882
I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And thought how, as the day had come,
The belfries of all Christendom
Had rolled along
The unbroken song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Till ringing, singing on its way,
The world revolved from night to day,
A voice, a chime,
A chant sublime
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
Then from each black, accursed mouth
The cannon thundered in the South,
And with the sound
The carols drowned
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
It was as if an earthquake rent
The hearth-stones of a continent,
And made forlorn
The households born
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
And in despair I bowed my head;
“There is no peace on earth," I said;
“For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
“God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.”
2 comments:
Very sweet, Joe. And another great picture. Where do you find them?
Hope you enjoy your time away and don't miss Vermont too much.
@Susan,
This picture is part of a photoset I've posted to my friend Franck in France for his blog: http://2anothercountry.blogspot.ca/?zx=743f7ace91b66545#axzz4TOFkfOdh
I've found them on another blog I visit often.
Easy to find all over «gay internet sites».
Post a Comment