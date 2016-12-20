Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Christmas Bells



Christmas Bells
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1807 - 1882

 I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old, familiar carols play, 
    And wild and sweet 
    The words repeat 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! 

And thought how, as the day had come, 
The belfries of all Christendom 
    Had rolled along 
    The unbroken song 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! 

Till ringing, singing on its way, 
The world revolved from night to day, 
    A voice, a chime, 
    A chant sublime 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! 

Then from each black, accursed mouth 
The cannon thundered in the South, 
    And with the sound 
    The carols drowned 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! 

It was as if an earthquake rent 
The hearth-stones of a continent, 
    And made forlorn 
    The households born 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men! 

And in despair I bowed my head; 
“There is no peace on earth," I said; 
    “For hate is strong, 
    And mocks the song 
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!” 

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: 
“God is not dead, nor doth He sleep; 
    The Wrong shall fail, 
    The Right prevail, 
With peace on earth, good-will to men.”

Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
2 comments:

Susan said...

Very sweet, Joe. And another great picture. Where do you find them?
Hope you enjoy your time away and don't miss Vermont too much.

December 20, 2016 at 8:58 AM
JiEL said...

@Susan,
This picture is part of a photoset I've posted to my friend Franck in France for his blog: http://2anothercountry.blogspot.ca/?zx=743f7ace91b66545#axzz4TOFkfOdh

I've found them on another blog I visit often.

Easy to find all over «gay internet sites».

December 20, 2016 at 10:39 AM

