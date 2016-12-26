Christmas Is Over

I got some winter weather gear, but I certainly didn't need it down here in Alabama. It was a hot 80 degrees in Alabama yesterday, add that to slacking away in a hot kitchen and you have a nearly unbearable day, but we survived. I hope each of you had a wonderful Christmas and got your Christmas wishes.
2 comments:
I am envious! Hope you had a great day.
JP
I had wished that Santa would bring me a third term for Obama. Needless to say, I'm a bit miffed that he didn't deliver. Otherwise we had a wonderful Christmas here in Boston. Bundle up because after a mild Christmas Day the weather has turned cold again in New England.
