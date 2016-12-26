Monday, December 26, 2016

Christmas Is Over


I got some winter weather gear, but I certainly didn't need it down here in Alabama. It was a hot 80 degrees in Alabama yesterday, add that to slacking away in a hot kitchen and you have a nearly unbearable day, but we survived. I hope each of you had a wonderful Christmas and got your Christmas wishes.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

itsmyhusbandandme said...

I am envious! Hope you had a great day.
JP

December 26, 2016 at 7:21 AM
BosGuy said...

I had wished that Santa would bring me a third term for Obama. Needless to say, I'm a bit miffed that he didn't deliver. Otherwise we had a wonderful Christmas here in Boston. Bundle up because after a mild Christmas Day the weather has turned cold again in New England.

December 26, 2016 at 9:27 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)