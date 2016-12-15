Last summer’s Star Trek Beyond revealed Hikaru Sulu — the character originated by George Takei in the original 1966 television series — is gay, a development that left Takei with mixed feelings.
But he’s quite excited that “Star Trek: Discovery” will prominently feature a gay character.
“I’m eager to see him,” he says of Anthony Rapp, who’s set to star as a gay Starfleet science officer on the upcoming CBS spinoff.
While being presented with the ICON Award at Saturday’s Unforgettable Gala, which honors Asians in entertainment, Takei talked about gay characters in the Star Trek universe and beyond.
When I was informed they were making Sulu gay, I said, ‘It’s wonderful that they can deal with the gay issue. But honor Gene. It’s not about me. It’s about Gene’s vision and respect him and respect the characters that he created.’”
“But be as imaginative and creative as Gene was. Create a new character and make him or her gay with the issues he or she might have to deal with in the 23rd century. That would be exciting. That would be paying tribute.”
As for Sulu being gay in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond?
I wasn’t persuasive and they made Sulu gay. They said it was a tribute to me, so I appreciate that part. But now Gene is really going to be honored by ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ by having that original character, played by a wonderfully talented actor. I think it is the way it should’ve been done.”
Later, Takei revealed that he tried persuading Roddenberry to incorporate a gay storyline into the original series, but 1960s audiences simply weren’t ready for that.
Gene created all of the characters as straight characters. Because of the times, it could be not be on the air if you have a gay character. In fact, we had one episode where the white captain, Kirk, kissed the black Uhura, and that show was blacked out — literally blacked out — in the Southern areas. Stations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia refused to air it. We hit rock bottom.”
I was lobbying Gene to do an episode that deals with LGBT issues and equality. He said, ‘I’m aware of that and I support that but I’m walking a tightrope. I can’t step a little too far or the show will be canceled.’
But those days are past.
According to Variety, he’s clearly extremely excited about “Discovery,” which will premiere in May.
“I want to know what they’ll do!” he says.
Another movie or show that is putting up front some gay characters.
Must admit, after viewing my Star Trek Beyond Bluray, I was a bit deceived by the too short scene were we see Sulu joining his boyfriend and daughter.
Not much seen here about this gay character.
It's like the Star Trek company was walking on eggs.
All this is just too less to talk about.
In USA, you had series like Will and Grace, Queer as Folks and lately Looking with open gay characters and subject.
Not to mention shows like How to Get Away with Murder and new shows which have gay characters inbeded in the stories.
Even This is Us where the black natural father of Randall rejoined with his gay friend.
So, Star Trek giving us such a tiny blink of Sulu's gay life is quite to little to do a big fuzz about it...
