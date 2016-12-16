It is currently -9 degrees F here this morning. The wind chill is well below -20. It's cold up here. We are not expecting snow today, but should receive 4-7" tomorrow. Did I mention that it is cold? I will be going from my apartment to my car and then my car to my office and reverse that trip today. That is all I plan to get out for. It's just too cold to do much else. It's one of those days when I wish we could just stay snuggled up in our warm safe beds.
Merry Christmas 🎁 Happy New Year 🎈🎊🎆, Dwight Williamson
