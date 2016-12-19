Going Home

All my Christmas gifts have been sent home, some are even already wrapped. I leave Wednesday flying home, and I am already dreading it. My mother, without consulting me, has already made plans for the whole time that I am home. She called last night with a list of places I had to go and a list of things I had to do. It gets exhausting, and I'm not even home yet. I'm fortunate to have my parents though, even if they drive me crazy. I still love them.
1 comment:
Unfortunately, my parents are both dead... and they still drive me crazy.
Why do I let that happen?
Post a Comment