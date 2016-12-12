This weekend, I watched Medici: Masters of Florence on Netflix. It is a television drama series about the Medici dynasty starring Dustin Hoffman as Giovanni di Bicci de' Medici, Richard Madden as Cosimo de' Medici, and Stuart Martin as Lorenzo de' Medici (The Elder). Florence is one of my favorite cities in the world. The series is set in the 15th century Florence, the protagonist is Cosimo the Elder, who was elected head of the Florentine Republic in 1434. Cosimo has inherited the Banco Medici from his father Giovanni, who has been mysteriously poisoned. Through various flash backs (20 years ago), we are introduced to a Florence at the time of Giovanni and his relationship with his sons, Cosimo and Lorenzo.
Historical accuracy is not one of the strong points of the series. During an interview at the Roma Fest panel in 2015, Frank Spotnitz, co-creator of the series, stated, "the season will be more thriller than historical saga . . . we begin the show with a 'what if' because we don't know how Giovanni de' Medici died. One of the questions that haunts Cosimo, is whether his father was murdered."
I very much enjoyed watching this series. The beauty of the scenery is magnificent, while the drama is quite compelling. I don't think anyone would guess the culprit of the primary mystery of the season. I certainly didn't. It came as quite a shock, and I hope that doesn't give too much away. If you love Florence, the Renaissance, or historical drama, this is a show for you. I loved it and hope you will too. It really does have a great cast and Richard Madden does not meet the same horrible fate as he did in Game of Thrones. He's a lot smarter in this series.
3 comments:
Sorry...I do not have Outlook set-up so I can't e-mail you...May I suggest that you display your e-mail address and if one clicks on it will take, those that have it, to Outlook to seed you an e-mail....And those who don't can use their own e-mail service...
OK...
I love your Sunday scriptures....Very insightful...Can you point to me any readings that will cover fully the reconciliation of being gay and the scriptures...
I have a brother who is going down the road of hate the sin but not the sinner business...I never had a talk with him on this...I just want to ensure I am on the right track..
He tells me he still loves me without doubt but knows for sure that if Jesus can back he would be disappointed in me....What???
Thanks---
If you look to the right hand side of my blog page, about halfway down, you will see "Labels." Under that heading is a label for Church of Christ. If you click there it will take you to all the posts I have written on the Church of Christ. The earliest of those posts is a series in which I wrote extensively about God and the gay Christian, What the bible says and the arguments against the idea that homosexuality is a sin. There are also some mentions of other sources which you can go to for further research. I also holy recommend the book "God and the Gay Christian" by Matthew Vines and also there is another book but I can't seem to find it right now. It's something like "The Gay Chistian" it's a simple title but also a good book. I hope this helps. If you have further questions don't hesitate to email me at jec1918@gmail.com.
Thanks...I will explore...Have a great week and MERY CHRISTMAS.....
