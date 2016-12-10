Saturday, December 10, 2016

Moment of Zen: A Pretty Picture


3 comments:

Susan said...

Definitely! :)

December 10, 2016 at 8:32 AM
JiEL said...

The beauty of youth.
I was like him at his age....

Youth is a sickness which we get cured quite quickly.

La jeunesse est une maladie dont on guérit bien vite.

December 10, 2016 at 10:45 AM
itsmyhusbandandme said...

Id kill for a stomach like that.
JP

December 10, 2016 at 11:57 AM

