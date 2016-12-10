Moment of Zen: A Pretty Picture

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Definitely! :)
The beauty of youth.I was like him at his age.... Youth is a sickness which we get cured quite quickly. La jeunesse est une maladie dont on guérit bien vite.
Id kill for a stomach like that.JP
Post a Comment
3 comments:
Definitely! :)
The beauty of youth.
I was like him at his age....
Youth is a sickness which we get cured quite quickly.
La jeunesse est une maladie dont on guérit bien vite.
Id kill for a stomach like that.
JP
Post a Comment