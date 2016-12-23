Out in the Boondocks

I feel so cut off from the world down here. The Internet is spotty. My parents turn it off most of the time, which is really annoying. I do almost everything on my iPad and nearly every app calls for the Internet. It's only two weeks of this. I can survive it. It doesn't make it less annoying. Tomorrow, I am taking my mother to the cemetery then we are doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Then tomorrow night, I am going to get a new iPhone. I've had a 5C iPhone for a few years now and it's time for an upgrade. This will be my Christmas present to myself.
1 comment:
Funny how we get to reply on our phones and the net so much isn't it?. But none the less, Merry Christmas to you and yours, and enjoy the holiday season.
Post a Comment