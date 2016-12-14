I spent the evening reading and time got away from me. Before I knew it, it was time for bed and I had not written a blog post. Since I didn't have time to ponder what to write, and I didn't have anything specific in mind, I thought I'd just confess to reading and losing track of time. By the way, I am reading Tal Bauer's book Enemy of My Enemy, which is the second book in her Executive Office Series. It continues the story of Pressient Jack Spiers and his lover Ethan Reichenbach. It's a great political thriller and I hated to have to put it down and go to bed.
I love this series too, Joe. For anyone who likes political thrillers, this is one of the best. Glad you were able to pull yourself away, though, and get some sleep. There's always tomorrow.
