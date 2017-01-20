It's a black day for America and the world. Democracy will die today. I am honestly scared of what is to come in the next four years. We will have a president without morals. We will have a president who lacks intellectual curiosity. I can't believe we have stooped so low that we elected a reality tv star as president.
A professor at University of Vermont was recently asked: Is Trump a fascist? His response was "Not yet." What did he mean by that? By most definitions of fascism, the fascist needs a militia of their own. As of now, he lacks that. He is however a nationalist. He uses race as a scapegoat. He's anti-equality. He believes that government should be run like a business. He believes that he can rule through executive order and suspension of the law.
