Back to Work

After two weeks off, I return to work today. My other coworkers returned on Tuesday, but since I didn't fly back until late Tuesday night, I took Wednesday off also. I needed yesterday as a day of recovery from Alabama. I feel like I need the rest of the week to recover, but it will be nice to get back into a routine. I really wish I was busier in my job, but there will at least be some emails to catch up on and a few things like that to do.
If all goes well in the morning, I will also get Isabella back. A coworker has been keeping her for me and when she went to get her she ran away and hid. Isabella is a smart cat and probably knew she was about to be put in the cat carrier which she doesn't like. I'll just be glad when I get her home.
No comments:
Post a Comment