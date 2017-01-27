Big Interview

I probably have the most important interview of my career as an oral historian today. I will be interviewing a retired army general. He is the highest ranking military officer from our school. To say that I am nervous would be an understatement. Luckily, the general is very down to earth, and I am interviewing him about a subject he loves. I hope I can keep him on topic. He is notorious for getting off topic. It's going to be a challenge, but hopefully, in the end it will be very rewarding.
