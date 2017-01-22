God Loves You

This article is based on two assumptions:
First, God sent his Son into the world for all of us. According to John 3:16, 17 there are no conditions on God’s love. The only condition set on obtaining everlasting life, or salvation, is to believe in Jesus.
John 3:16-17
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. (KJV)Second, what we are to believe about Jesus is that he died and was raised from the dead on the third day. If we believe this with our hearts and confess with our mouth that "Jesus is Lord" then we will be saved according to the Bible:
Romans 10:9-10
That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. (KJV)TRADITIONAL TEACHING: Gays are an abomination...
According to the general Church community gays are an abomination. Gays are told that they have a no hope in God; they will end up like the people of Sodom and Gomorrah; and they are treated as though they embody all evil. A Christian co-worker once told me that the antichrist is going to be a homosexual man. She believed that he was going to be in the closet at first to make everybody like him. She said that when the time comes for him to show his evil he will come out of the closet. I want to proclaim to you that the concept that gays have no hope in God, as gay people, is not a Biblical teaching but a traditional teaching.
Colossians 2:8
Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. (KJV)There are many examples of traditional teachings that served no other purpose but to separate people from God.
- Galileo discovered that the earth revolved around the sun. The Church considered this heresy according to their misinterpretation of Genesis 1. They sentenced him to life imprisonment under house arrest.
- The Church used Genesis 9:21-27 to "prove" that Blacks were cursed by God into a life of slavery in order to justify what was done to them during the plantation days and to justify racism. The fact is that the curse fell upon Canaan, one of Noah’s grandson’s. Canaan was one of four brothers. His three brothers settled in Africa but Canaan settled in the Middle East.
- Another example of a traditional teaching with no basis in Scripture is the hatred of Jews. Some think that God condemned the Jews because they killed Jesus. If it were not for the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ there would be no salvation. Jesus himself was a Jew!
The God of the Bible is full of justice, mercy and love. Yes, He has gotten and will get angry with people, but this anger is always precipitated by three things: abandoning Him in exchange for another god, abusing others morally, financially, sexually or otherwise, and abusing ourselves in the same manner. You will see this consistent theme from Genesis to Revelation.
SOURCE: Inspiritus
3 comments:
Good words on a Sunday Morning...and any other morning as well!!!
Beautifully-stated, Joe. Definitely words to remember. Thank you.
I can't believe that you're still questioning yourself about if God is loving gay or any other people on Earth.
Remember when the first to come to America were saying that Indians didn't even have a soul. Even women in the far middle ages were consider as almost animals.
Religion based on those so ancient writings is, to me, more folklore and words that are obsolete.
My main way of thinking of God is that HE is LOVE with a way that is far more unbelievable than we can humanly understand.
He (suppositivly) created ALL living creatures on Earth,women and men are his main achievements. There is no doubt that He loves ALL of US no matter our race, sex, sex orientation or other...
BTW, just see how «religion» in your country is creating more «hate» than real LOVE.
Your new president is the real fact that HATE is in charge now.
Each time I see him on TV, I cannot keeping to see that this man is always showing anger and speaks negatively except when he talks about HIM.
He doesn't act like a real President of ALL Americans.
NOW GOD must take care of USA because you'll need Him for the next 4 years.
