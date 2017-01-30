Lazy Weekend

Some days are meant just for being lazy. That's how this weekend was. Saturday, I did have tentative plans but they fell through. Sunday, I was forced to be lazy. I had a major headache, worse than I've had in a while. I took the appropriate medication and it went away for a while, but then it came back. I'm hoping that I wake up this morning without a headache, but only time will tell. Minus the headache, sometimes it's good to be lazy and catch up on some television.
