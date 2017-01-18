Pretty Picture Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
No written post? But a great photo!!!!! One of the local college boys, or one we hope is a local college boy!! Very nice...
When I see such «gorgeous» and sexy bodies, I tell myself that they may be nice shells but often with empty brains. Many years ago, I encounter such a «gorgeous young man» in a sauna.He was interested to be with me because I'm totally hairless and quite in shape for a «oldy». So he came to my room, we drop our towels and began caressing and kissing.But, after few minutes, I stopped and told him that I couldn't go further for personal reasons. Even if he was such a beautiful young man, he had a kind of «smell» that was repulsive for me. Not that he was stinking, but an odor that wasn't nice to me. Sometime, the beauty isn't the only factor to think of to be attracted to another man.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
No written post? But a great photo!!!!! One of the local college boys, or one we hope is a local college boy!! Very nice...
When I see such «gorgeous» and sexy bodies, I tell myself that they may be nice shells but often with empty brains.
Many years ago, I encounter such a «gorgeous young man» in a sauna.
He was interested to be with me because I'm totally hairless and quite in shape for a «oldy». So he came to my room, we drop our towels and began caressing and kissing.
But, after few minutes, I stopped and told him that I couldn't go further for personal reasons.
Even if he was such a beautiful young man, he had a kind of «smell» that was repulsive for me. Not that he was stinking, but an odor that wasn't nice to me.
Sometime, the beauty isn't the only factor to think of to be attracted to another man.
Post a Comment