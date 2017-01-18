Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Pretty Picture Day



I got sleepy and woke up last night, and I really didn't have the time or energy to write a significant post.
2 comments:

silvereagle said...

No written post? But a great photo!!!!! One of the local college boys, or one we hope is a local college boy!! Very nice...

January 18, 2017 at 8:28 AM
JiEL said...

When I see such «gorgeous» and sexy bodies, I tell myself that they may be nice shells but often with empty brains.

Many years ago, I encounter such a «gorgeous young man» in a sauna.
He was interested to be with me because I'm totally hairless and quite in shape for a «oldy». So he came to my room, we drop our towels and began caressing and kissing.
But, after few minutes, I stopped and told him that I couldn't go further for personal reasons.

Even if he was such a beautiful young man, he had a kind of «smell» that was repulsive for me. Not that he was stinking, but an odor that wasn't nice to me.

Sometime, the beauty isn't the only factor to think of to be attracted to another man.

January 18, 2017 at 11:03 AM

