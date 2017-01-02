New Year's Day is always a day of family and reflection for me. My family always comes together for a big New Year's meal, with all the traditional dishes. We had our black-eyed peas for good luck, our collard or turnip greens for wealth, and our hog jowls for wisdom. In addition, we had ham, chicken and dumplings, hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, cracklin cornbread, and an array of desserts. We had lots of food, and all of it was good.
The day is more than just food and family though. It is also a day of reflection on the year past and the year to come. The year 2016 was not a stellar year for me. Yes, I have a good job in which I am happy, but I still wish were closer to home. It was also a year largely filled with fighting depression and anxiety. When I had gotten my job in 2015, I was elated, but then I suffered the loss of a dear friend and my world was shattered. The depression and anxiety gripped me like nothing else, but I saw my doctor and he prescribed a new antidepressant regimen and sent me to a neurologist for my headaches. Both helped tremendously once my medications were regulated correctly. By the end of 2016, I was doing so much better. I have cultivated new friendships and gotten a new kitten that is such a joy.
The year 2017 looks to be a good year. I think my blog suffered some in 2016, but I hope to get it back to where is was in 2015 during the coming year. I also vow to be healthier and lose some weight. It won't be easy, but it's something I have to do. What are your "resolutions" for the new year? I hope each of you have a wonderful 2017.
2 comments:
Professor....do not think your blog suffered at any time during 2016~~~
I spent most of 2016 losing necessary weight and reached my goal. My resolution for 2017 is to maintain what I lost. I know the recidivism rate for "keeping it off" is astronomical so I have a long, hard road ahead.
As for your 2016 blog, I second silvereagle's comment. Wishing you all the best in 2017, Joe.
