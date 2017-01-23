A coworker and I had to drive down to Cape Cod yesterday for museum business. I would have taken a nighttime walk on the beach, but it started raining, so I just turned in for the night. I did watch part of the Patriots game, but the NFL doesn't really hold my interest. What did good my interest was the beautiful waiter at the restaurant where we ate. He was tall, dark, and handsome, just my kind of man. I'd have loved to have had him for dessert, but instead I had to settle for a toffee cake which was as delicious as I assume the waiter would have been.
Ha! What you said about the waiter is why I was watching the Patriots game last night: Tom Brady. *sigh*
Cape Cod is one of my favorite places. You are lucky to have had museum business that took you there. Enjoy however much time you have. :)
Attractive waiters make going to restaurants more enjoyable. Too bad we can't get to spend more time with them. It's a bit different when we're eating at a restaurant near home. I used to have pleasant little conversations — mainly about the book I was reading — with Seth, the waiter at a restaurant where I went 8-10 times a year. I got to know him a bit. Unfortunately, it seems that recently waiters are less likely to chat with the patrons. Idk if they're told conversations with patrons are unprofessional or what. Or maybe I was just lucky to have encountered Seth. (You can read more on my blog. Just go to the tag "Seth the waiter.")
