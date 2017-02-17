I am one of those people who does not know what to do with their hands. Well, sometimes I know what to do with my hands, but I'm speaking of when they are idle, such as when you are standing and listening to someone talk to you. If I put my hand on my hip, I look effeminate. If I have my hands by my side, I look awkward. Where I work, hands in your pockets is deemed unprofessional (something to do with the military, I don't get it). If I cross my arms, I look angry or defiant. I never know what to do with my hands, so I tend to try to find something to hold on to, hoping that comes across as okay.
Six or eight inches to the left will be just fine.
