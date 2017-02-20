Monday, Monday

I have this morning off to go and get my car inspected. I dread sitting and waiting on my car, but what other choice do I have. I've always hated going to the mechanic. Now if my mechanic looked like the one above, I might not hate it so much, but alas, he doesn't. In fact the mechanic that I go to is owned by a woman. They seem the most fair mechanics I've ever dealt with.
I got picked up by a mechanic once. We ended up dating for 6 months. He was sweet and good in bed, but he'd never shut up.
