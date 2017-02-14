Tuesday, February 14, 2017

My Funny Valentine



My funny valentine

Sweet comic valentine

You make me smile with my heart

Your looks are laughable

Unphotographable

Yet you're my favorite work of art


Is your Figure less than Greek?

Is your mouth a little weak?

When you open it to speak

Are you smart?


But don't change a hair for me

Not if you care for me

Stay little valentine stay

Each day is Valentines day


Is your figure less than Greek

Is your mouth a little weak

When you open it to Speak

Are you smart?


But don't change a hair for me

Not if you care for me

Stay little valentine stay

Each day is valentines day.


"My Funny Valentine" is a show tune from the 1937 Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical Babes in Arms in which it was introduced by former child star Mitzi Green. The song became a popular jazz standard, appearing on over 1300 albums performed by over 600 artists. In 2015 it was announced that the Gerry Mulligan quartet featuring Chet Baker's version of the song was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry for the song's "cultural, artistic and/or historical significance to American society and the nation’s audio legacy".

