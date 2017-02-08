Politics, Ugh!

I could have written on a number of political things today. I could have written about the CNN debate between Bernie Sanders and the slithering lying fuckwad Ted Cruz over healthcare that aired last night. Or I could have written about the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education when she knows nothing about the public education system in America or the upcoming conformation of racist homophobic Jeff Sessions as Attorney General and thus the protector of civil rights. Or how Neil Gorsuch is a step backward for our country as a Supreme Court Justice. Or the Muslim ban which the Trump administration says is not a ban, but you know it is a ban because that's what they originally called it. There were any number of things I could have written about, but I am sick of politics. I'm sick and tired of hearing about what new fuck-up Trump has accomplished today. Because let's face it, he fucks something up every day he's in office. Will we even recognize our country after he is done?
