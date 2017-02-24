Pump Jockey, Part II

On Saturday, I wrote about the short story "Pump Jockey." While I enjoyed the short story, I'm afraid some may have thought that I was recommending the longer book The Winter of My Discotheque. The truth is, I wouldn't particularly recommend the book that expanded on the short story. The book wasn't terrible, but from what I remember of it, it's not one I'd highly recommend either. However, Rebel Yell: Stories by Contemporary Southern Gay Authors from which the short story came from is highly recommended. I also recommend Rebel Yell 2: More Stories by Contemporary Southern Gay Authors. The two short story collections have everything from gay southern gothic to just good old storytelling.
