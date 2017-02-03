I would say that it's been a long week, but it hasn't been. With the exception of yesterday, the week has kind of flown by. Yesterday was a bit of a snore. I had a few things to do, but I accomplished them fairly quickly, far quicker than I'd expected. That's the only problem with my job. I have things to do. I do them. They don't take that long, and then I have nothing to do. Unlike my colleagues who have more than they can do, I have things that take relatively little time. There are a few things in the works and once we meet certain goals, I will be much busier. Until then though, I get my work done and then discreetly look at Facebook, read the news, or go gossip with a colleague. Just fifteen more interviews and I will be busy, busy, busy working on the book that will come out of these interviews. I can't wait to get started.
Friday, February 3, 2017
TGIF
I would say that it's been a long week, but it hasn't been. With the exception of yesterday, the week has kind of flown by. Yesterday was a bit of a snore. I had a few things to do, but I accomplished them fairly quickly, far quicker than I'd expected. That's the only problem with my job. I have things to do. I do them. They don't take that long, and then I have nothing to do. Unlike my colleagues who have more than they can do, I have things that take relatively little time. There are a few things in the works and once we meet certain goals, I will be much busier. Until then though, I get my work done and then discreetly look at Facebook, read the news, or go gossip with a colleague. Just fifteen more interviews and I will be busy, busy, busy working on the book that will come out of these interviews. I can't wait to get started.
Having nothing to do and pretending you do is exhausting. Fortunately your problem will be short-lived if you can get those 15 interviews under your belt. Good luck tracking them down. :)
