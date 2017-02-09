Twitter Censorship

Several pictures I've posted recently have been deemed sensitive material on my Twitter account. Each post I write is simultaneously published on twitter as well with the picture. However, yesterday's picture and Monday's picture were deemed too sensitive, or I guess racy, for Twitter. I don't get it. Today's will probably meet the same fate, the difference being that in today's picture the guy is completely nude whereas the other two had on briefs. Not even their butts were showing. There was no untoward nudity in the pictures at all, so why were they censored by Twitter. I guess it's like the number of kicks it takes to get to the center of the Tootsie Pop. The world may never know.
