Several people have asked how my interview last Friday went. It was a pretty important interview and it went really well. My interview subject got off topic a few times but I was able to guide him back to where I wanted him to be. It was a good experience. I have another interview today. This guy seems very talkative, so it should be a good interview. Fingers crossed.
Luckily, I have had a string of interviews in the new year. I'm hoping for a few more so that I can travel a bit and see more of New England. While I can easily go on my own to explore New England, it's nice when someone else is payin for it. Anyway, things are good at work. I love when I get to do research for various projects. My writing skills are actually valued. I really don't have any major complaints.
