In honor of St. Patrick's Day, lets have a look at what makes a redheaded man so hot. Ginger guys have a hard time. So much so that there's been talks of whether 'gingerism' is as bad a racism. True story. Photographer Thomas Knights released an entire exhibition in New York's BOSI Gallery trying to bring down stereotypes of ginger men and promote their eternal hotness..
Not convinced yet? Here’s 21 reasons red-headed guys are actually ginger Gods amongst men.
1. Their Confidence
All those years of playground torture have molded them into the hardy, self-confident MEN they are now. They know who they are and aren’t about to let a few sh*tty put-downs change that.
2. Their Personalities
Because they haven’t always had to rely on their looks (that unforgiving inch of red hair has worked 'round the clock against them), 9 times out of 10 they will have naturally winning personalities.
3. Their Ginger Beards
When they grow a beard it actually MATCHES their face.
4. Their Sense of Humor
Due to the fact everyone has been poking fun at them their entire lives, they know how to take a joke and have a good old laugh at themselves.
5. Their Freckles
Ahhh, those freckles. Sexy AND cute.
6. They're Fireballs in Bed
Ask anyone who’s been there to confirm - for some unknown reason they are ALL dynamite in the sack.
7. They're Unique
They're a rare and exotic breed (approx. 0.5 per cent of the world’s population), so unlike the hoards of blondes and brunettes out there, they will always keep your attention. Which is a big bonus in the apparent modern day "hookup" culture we live in.
8. They'll Age Well
The sun and red heads will never be friends. So unlike other men who will grow leathery and awful, their skin will be primed for perfection well into old age.
Another plus: if you're being selfish about it, they will make you look extra bronzed for half the tan-time.
9. Their Straight Forwardness
That fiery temper will always let you know where you stand; there are no mind games. When a ginger guy is pissed at you, you will know about it.
10. Their Sense Of Style
Ginger guys in suits – guaranteed HOT.
11. Their Eyes
That fiery red hair and porcelain skin only accentuates their stunning blue/green/gold eyes.
12. Their Passion
They are passionate and feisty people in all aspects of life, and what’s hotter than that?
13. They OWN it
They always have a slightly mysterious vibe going on.
14. They're Classy
For some reason we can't quite pinpoint, they are automatically kinda classy.
15. Their Tan
When they actually manage to get a tan it’s like you’ve got one of the rarest jewels right in the palm of your hands.
16. The Hot Accents
Can you ever imagine a ginger man who doesn’t have a glorious accent? Scottish? Irish? Count us in.
17. They Have No Egos
Usually they don’t realize how unbelievably hot they really are, so there's no battling with ridiculous egos.
18. They're Strong Minded
They know what they want and go for it. Damian Lewis, Prince Harry, Tom Hiddleston - they live their dreams.
19. They'll Protect You
Science says ginger people have higher pain thresholds than the rest of us. What woman doesn’t want a strong man?
20. Their Spawn
If you manage to reproduce with this man you could be in for the most bitchin’ hot family of red head babies ever.
21. THEY ARE JUST SO FLAMING HOT
There's just something about ginger guys - they're rare, they're precious, and they're IN demand.
