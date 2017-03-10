After 11 years without a gay bar, Vermont has a new one opening tonight. Unless I have a relapse of some kind from my cold, I plan to be there. Mister Sister is the name of the new bar, it replaces a bar called Oak 45, which closed to be redone as Mister Sister. Instead of Burlington where you'd expect the bar to be, it is opening in Winooski. I've never been to Winooski, so this will be a first for me.
The new bar has gotten a lot of flack because of its name. Trans people in Vermont say that it is a slur on trans women. The bar owner says that it was meant to be inclusive of the whole LGBTQ Community. I do not think any offense was meant by the owner. If you google Mister Sister, you of course get the song, but it will also show a closed Miami bar by the same name. In my opinion, some people take political correctness a little too far. It's been 11 years since Vermont had a gay bar. Who cares what they named it. Let's go have some fun.
2 comments:
What is "fun"?
I've never experienced it.
I am NOT kidding.
Sounds like an excellent addition to Vermont. If/when you go, I'm sure you will have lots of fun.
