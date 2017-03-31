Friday, March 31, 2017

I have today off because I am working tomorrow. I plan to stay in and read today. We are supposed to be getting 6-12 inches of snow today and tomorrow. The snow will make it a bitch going to work tomorrow morning, but hopefully it won't be that bad.
Susan said...

Here in NYC our version of your "snow day" is a deluge of rain that has already begun, and will continue through tomorrow morning. Keep warm and safe.

March 31, 2017 at 7:18 AM

