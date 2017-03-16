Only in Alabama

Beauty and the Beast has a gay scene in it. If you didn't know this by now, what rock have you been under? The thing is an Alabama Drive-In theater, the Henagar Drive-InTheater, refused to show the movie because of its gay scene. Tragic as that is, this story has a funny ending. The owner replaced Beauty and the Beast with a film called Fierce because, based on the film’s poster, she thought it was a Game of Thrones style film about dragons. By the way, Game of Thrones has many gay scenes, but that's beside the point because Fierce is about drag queens. She replaced a movie that had a small gay scene with an explicitly gay movie. What a dumbass!
Henagar is not a place where I have been nor is it a place I'd visit. It's up on Sand Mountain. Those people are bat-shit crazy. That's where the snake handling churches are. If you don't know about snake handling churches, these churches release venomous snakes into the congregation and only the holy won't be bit. There also used to be a sign as you went up the mountain that told black people not to be caught on the mountain after dark, implying they'd never leave alive if they did. These are seriously fucked up people.
Everybody who thinks black people are dangerous should just move to "snowy" Vermont or New Hampshire.
