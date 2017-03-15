Snow, that is. With 18-24" of snow over the past day, it's just too much. It's too much to drive in, too much to have to brush off your car, and too much to dog out your car. I like snow when I don't have to go anywhere. I like it when I can look out my window and say, "How pretty." But when I have to get out in it. When I have to sludge through the snow to my car, or when I have to hope and pray that my apartment owner gets someone out to plow the parking lot, that's when it's just too damn much snow.
