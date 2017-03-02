When We Rise is an ABC miniseries that chronicles the personal and political struggles, set-backs, and triumphs of a diverse group of LGBT individuals who helped pioneer an offshoot of the Civil Rights Movement from its infancy in the 20th century to the successes of today.
I'll be honest, I didn't expect to like this but I watched episode one last night and thought it was really good. I look forward to the rest of the miniseries. I grew up in the eighties and nineties when it was the era of the epic miniseries, but miniserieses seem to have gone out of fashion. I'm glad ABC is showing this one. It seems to have nearly every out actor in Hollywood in it.
If you missed this miniseries, it can be found on DailyMotion and ABC On Demand. I highly recommend it.
No comments:
Post a Comment