Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee,
From thy Southern shore where groweth,
By the sea thine orange tree.
To thy Northern vale where floweth
Deep and blue thy Tennessee.
Alabama, Alabama
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 2
Broad the Stream whose name thou bearest;
Grand thy Bigbee rolls along;
Fair thy Coosa - Tallapoosa
Bold thy Warrior, dark and strong.
Goodlier than the land that Moses
Climbed lone Nebo's Mount to see
Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 3
From thy praries broad and fertile,
Where thy snow - white cotton shines.
To the hills where coal and iron
Hide in thy exhaustless mines.
Strong - armed miners - sturdy farmers:
Loyal hearts what'er we be.
Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 4
From the quarries where the marble
White as that of Paros gleams
Waiting till thy sculptor's chisel,
Wake to like thy poet's dream;
For not only wealth of nature,
Wealth of mind hast thou to fee.
Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 5
Where the perfumed south - wind whispers,
Thy magnolia groves among,
Softer than a mother's kisses
Sweeter than a mother's song;
Where the golden jasmine trailing,
Woos the treasure - laden bee,
Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 6
Brave and pure thy men and women,
Better this than corn and wine,
Make us worthy, God in Heaven,
Of this goodly land of Thine;
Hearts as open as our doorways,
Liberal hands and spirits free,
Alabama, Alabama,
We will aye be true to thee!
VERSE 7
Little, little, can I give thee,
Alabama, mother mine;
But that little -- hand, brain, spirit,
All I have and am are thine.
Take, O take the gift and giver.
Take and serve thyself with me,
Alabama, Alabama,
I will aye be true to thee.
"Alabama," words by Julia S. Tutwiler and music by Edna Gockel Gussen, was designated the official state song of the state of Alabama in 1931.
Alabama will always be my home, no matter where I live. I was sadden to see it's name drug through the mud yet again yesterday. Governor Robert Bentley, the Luv Guv, resigned as governor over more than just a sexting scandal. It is what he did to try and cover up the scandal that ultimately proved his downfall. In the past year the three highest ranking Republicans in Alabama, Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard was convicted of corruption and removed from office, Chief Justice Roy Moore was removed from office for defying a federal court order over same-sex marriage, and now Governor Robert Bentley has been removed for corruption charges. Only in Alabama would an Acting Chief Justice have to swear in the Lt. Governor as the new Governor. Alabama now has her second female governor, Kay Ivey. If Ivey lives up to the grandness of Lurleen Wallace who turned out to be more than a puppet of her husband, George Wallace, then Alabama may have some redemption. However, Ivey should have never become governor. She does not have the wherewithal to hold the office and rumors of her dementia have been widespread in the state. The saddest part of all is that this should be the downfall of the Alabama Republican Party, yet Alabama will always be a one party state. At one time that was the Democratic Party, but now the Republicans have taken over and I'm afraid that the people in Alabama are not smart enough to see it as the party of corruption that it is. There's even rumors that the next governor will either be a woman bought and paid for by Alabama Power, the state's largest electric company, or it might just be Roy Moore. I can't explain how overwhelmingly sad all this is for me.
