I've Got Nothing



Other than Barry Manilow coming out, I've got nothing to say today. I've never much cared for Manilow, but welcome to the family anyway.

Also 100 years ago today, the United States entered World War I.

Susan said...

Neither item is "nothing," nor is that gorgeous photo. :-)

April 6, 2017 at 7:13 AM

