Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Isabella



Sometimes, she likes to sleep under the covers and play with my feet. Her favorite game is fetch. She will bring me one of her toy mice or a toy fish that says catnip on the side and expects me to throw it. When I do throw it, she goes gets it and brings it back to me to throw again. She can go on like this forever and never seems to tire of the game.
Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Susan said...

Isabella is lovely, adorable, and so damn cute! She has definitely figured out the master/slave relationship, and where each one of you fits. :-)

Wishing the two of you many happy years together.

April 26, 2017 at 8:28 AM

