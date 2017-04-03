I just finished The Third Hill North Of Town by Noah Bly, aka Bart Yates. Overall, I enjoyed the book and wasn't even upset with the ending. The book is quite a journey.
Set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1960s, Noah Bly's evocative The Third Hill North Of Town explores prejudice, loss, and redeeming courage through the prism of an unlikely friendship.
When fifty-four-year-old Julianna Dapper slips out of a mental hospital in Bangor, Maine, on a June day in 1962, it's with one purpose in mind. Julianna knows she must go back to the tiny farming community in northern Missouri where she was born and raised. It's the place where she and her best friend, Ben Taylor, roamed as children, and where her life's course shifted irrevocably one night long ago.
Embarking on her journey, Julianna meets Elijah Hunter, a shy teenaged African-American boy, and Jon Tate, a young hitchhiker on the run from the law. The three become traveling companions, bound together by quirks of happenstance. And even as the emerging truth about Julianna's past steers them inexorably toward tragedy, their surprising bond may be the means to transform fear and heartache into the strength that finally guides Julianna home.
The Third Hill North of Town is a haunting, imaginative story of human connection and coincidence--a poignant and powerful novel that ripples with wit and heart.
