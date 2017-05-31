In a comment yesterday, an anonymous commenter asked how last week went when I was alone at the office. In one brief word...boring. I did get a lot of work done on the book that I am writing as part of my job, but there wasn't a lot else to do. The book by the way is a book of oral histories. Anyway, my boss came in long enough for us to do a tour of the museum for a group, but other than that it was just me and a student we have doing research in the museum, so technically, I wasn't all alone. He's quiet though and is a hard worker, so it was like being alone. Sometimes it's nice to be in the office by myself. Yes, it gets boring, but I can get work done undisturbed. So there you have it. While I accomplished some of the work that I needed to get done, it was mostly just very boring.
PS Can anyone tell me what the model in the picture is holding in his hands?
No comments:
Post a Comment