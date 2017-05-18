In yesterday's blog...
Susan wrote:
While an understandable emotion in this situation, in fact you have nothing to feel guilty about. You stated you love your job so the issue is its non-permanence. Anyone in this predicament would seriously consider trying to find employment elsewhere. No employer can or would expect an employee to work under the threat of eventual job loss. If your leaving would put them in a bind, then perhaps they should reconsider the status of your position. Good luck with your search. <3
Anonymous wrote:
The shortness of your blog entries and the lack of any enthusiasm for life in small town New England makes clear that your present job, while it rescued you in the nick of time, is not what you want or need. If the funding for your position is at risk, then you have a full justification for looking for another post of the same kind, for which you now have experience.
The above were my two comments from yesterday's post entitled "Guilt." Let me address Susan's first. I know I shouldn't feel guilty. I'm a loyal person though and it bothers me that I may disappoint my current coworkers. However, my job is uncertain at this point and who knows where I will be in two years. This job came open and I had to apply. In my opinion there was little choice in the matter. Besides, I just need to get over myself because the other job may not even consider me a worthwhile candidate.
As for Anonymous's comment, it is true that my blog posts have become shorter since I moved here. There are several reasons for that. When my friend died 18 months ago, I lost my muse. He was very good at giving me suggestions to write on or sparking something inside me to compel me to write about that. Now that muse is gone. Second, small town New England is quite boring. There just isn't that much going on, and to be truthful, though I love my coworkers, they aren't a really exciting bunch. There are topics I could go on and on about such as Donald Trump or what I miss about the South, but then my blog would have a negative feel to it and I don't want that. I would miss a few things about up here. For one I love how close I am to Montreal. I've only been once but I've been planning to go back. I have some vacation time I need to take.
Anyway, there you have it. I'm off to Boston this morning. I won't be back until tomorrow, but I'll post something for tomorrow's blog.
