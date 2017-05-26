I'm so excited. Tomorrow night, I am going to see Cake in concert. Cake is my favorite band. I've seen them twice before: once in Birmingham opening for No Doubt and once by themselves in Montgomery. Tomorrow night's concert will be on the Green at the Shelburne Museum. I really do love their music. If you too are a fan, what is your favorite song? Mine has to be "Sheep Go to Heaven," but their are so many songs to love, such as "Pehaps, Perhaps, Perhaps," "The Distance," or "Short Skirt, Long Jacket." I own all of their CDs, if I just knew where they all were.
