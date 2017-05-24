Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Drag Queen Bingo



Last night I went to Drag Queen Bingo with my boss and a coworker. We had a blast. I got in really late though, so I'll have to tell you about it another time.
3 comments:

mistress maddie said...

They are a good time. I hosted and been a guest! We have a monthly Gay Bingo night here and it always sells out.

May 24, 2017 at 12:30 PM
mistress maddie said...

And if I'm correct is that not Amber Lemay of the Lemay sister form Vermont?

May 24, 2017 at 12:31 PM
Joe said...

That is indeed Amber Lemay. Loved her last night. She kept calling me Alabama.

May 24, 2017 at 4:40 PM

