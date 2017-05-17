This week, I applied for a new job. I love my job, but I wish it was closer to home. Also, my job may turn out to be a temporary project, so there is no guarantee that I'll have a job in a few more years. So I applied for a new job closer to home. It would be at one of the best universities in the South. I don't know why I feel guilty about applying, except I'd leave my current employer in a major bind. However, I may not even be considered for the job I applied for. In the meantime, I'll probably still feel guilty until I find out one way or another about this other job.
While an understandable emotion in this situation, in fact you have nothing to feel guilty about. You stated you love your job so the issue is its non-permanence. Anyone in this predicament would seriously consider trying to find employment elsewhere. No employer can or would expect an employee to work under the threat of eventual job loss. If your leaving would put them in a bind, then perhaps they should reconsider the status of your position. Good luck with your search. <3
The shortness of your blog entries and the lack of any enthusiasm for life in small town New England makes clear that your present job, while it rescued you in the nick of time, is not what you want or need. If the funding for your position is at risk, then you have a full justification for looking for another post of the same kind, for which you now have experience.
