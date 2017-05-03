May Is Masturbation Month

Although it’s not officially sanctioned by any government, since 1995, May has unofficially become Masturbation Month. The idea is for people to recognize masturbation as a normal part of their lives and to help them put an end to negative emotions they’ve been taught to associate with masturbation (in particular feelings of guilt and sexual inadequacy).
To fight the negative ideas around masturbation, you should take advantage of this month’s theme to talk openly about it. This is important since masturbation is unfortunately an act that few feel comfortable discussing even though it is an established favorite for many. Masturbation should not be scorned or disparaged, just as it doesn’t need to be glorified. Masturbation simply needs to be recognized as a natural and regular behavior… and you can do your part in this by making sure, whenever you can, that the subject of masturbation is brought up in a respectful manner.
Of course, you could celebrate by engaging in masturbation more frequently in May… but for many it’s not really possible to masturbate more than we already do! After all, masturbation is a part of our life, and our life has many other facets too! Yet, if you usually refrain from masturbating for all the wrong reasons, including guilt, you can use this month’s theme as an opportunity to work on being at ease with masturbation. Allow yourself to masturbate: it is normal and natural!
Isabella sometimes gets in the way of my May celebration. When I'm laying on the couch checking out porn on my iPad, she likes to curl up and sleep right on my crotch. It's like she knows I want to masturbate, but she doesn't want me to. She's like a little furry chastity device. She does this all the time, so I don't get to celebrate May in the way I'd like.
