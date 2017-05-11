The Trump Card

I have not talked much about America's (hopefully) soon to be ex President. The reason is that if I talk about all the things I disliked about the man, this blog would become one long sad political diatribe. I don't want that for my blog. My heart aches that this man is president. He's an imbecile and a low down rotten crook who lies with every word out of his mouth. I am still in shock that he won. I still can't believe America was so ignorant as to elect him. I understand that Hillary was not the ideal candidate, and I always thought Bernie could do better. I'm glad I got to hear Bernie speak in person recently. He's quite a dynamic speaker. Could he have won? We'll never know, but anything would be better than what we got. I hate that Pence is next in line because I think the man is a sniveling weasel who will do his best to unravel LGBT gains. The next in line Ryan is no better because he has no spine. Let's face it, America's leadership has gone to shit and our only hope is the 2018 midterm elections when we must make sure the Democrats retake Congress.
No comments:
Post a Comment