TREES

by JOYCE KILMER

"I think that I shall never see 
A poem lovely as a tree. 

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest 
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast; 

A tree that looks at God all day, 
And lifts her leafy arms to pray; 

A tree that may in Summer wear 
A nest of robins in her hair; 

Upon whose bosom snow has lain; 
Who intimately lives with rain. 

Poems are made by fools like me, 
But only God can make a tree."    
2 comments:

Susan said...

Thank you for this poem, Joe. A true classic; one of the first I remember reading in school. And as always, your picture choice is exceptional.

May 23, 2017 at 7:10 AM
silvereagle said...

Now that guy really has some wood!!!

May 23, 2017 at 7:27 AM

