TREES
by JOYCE KILMER
"I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day,
And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in Summer wear
A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain;
Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me,
But only God can make a tree."
Thank you for this poem, Joe. A true classic; one of the first I remember reading in school. And as always, your picture choice is exceptional.
Now that guy really has some wood!!!
