HGTV recently aired a pilot for a potential new show called Down to the Studs, which would star husbands PJ and Thomas; a couple that refer to themselves, somewhat artlessly though appropriately, as the “Property Lovers."
In order to ramp up interest in the show, PJ and Thomas have been pleading with their Instagram followers — did we mention the shared Instagram account? — to support the show by using the hashtag #HGTVDowntotheStuds.
“PLEASE SHARE and TAG HGTV*** YALL,” they wrote.
“Here’s our news that we’ve been keeping secret for a year and a half! We can finally tell you!!! We have a pilot premiering TOMORROW on HGTV called Down to the Studs! This is a HUGE step for the LGBTQ community! But guys, we need your help!”
So far, there’s been no news about whether or not the series is being picked up, so you’re encouraged to hashtag your little heart out if you happen to like the pilot, which was really good.
Thanks for posting this, Joe. Unfortunately, I missed this first episode, but see it is repeating on Monday July 17th at 1pm in the Eastern time zone.
