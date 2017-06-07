Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Forgot



I simply forgot to do a post last night for today. Ugh, it makes me mad at myself, but I had other things on my mind. More about those things tomorrow.
Posted by Joe at 8:30 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

silvereagle said...

Variation of Rodain's "The Thinker". Appropriate for the man who did not remember!! Great!!

June 7, 2017 at 8:48 AM
Joe said...

I like Rodin's The Thinker but I like his earlier more polished work better. The Thinker always looked unfinished to me.

June 7, 2017 at 9:12 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)