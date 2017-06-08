I've needed to get in better shape for a while now. In the last few months I've gained weight, enough that my clothes don't fit as well anymore. So I decided to do something about it. I joined a gym. Joining was step one. Step two is actually going. Because my membership card has not come yet, I can only get in between 10 am and 6 pm, which means I can't go tonight after work because I have to work late. My boss and I are taking a sort of field trip to check out two other museums in the state. We likely won't get back before 6 pm. Therefore, my plan is to go after I get off work Friday.
1 comment:
Joe, I wish you all the best in your endeavor to shed excess weight and get healthier. And you're correct, Step 2 is the killer. Hopefully, you will get the better of it. Consistency, as in so many things, is the key to success. <3
